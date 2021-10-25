Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom M&R Development has opened the 270-unit Elevate apartment property in Madison, Wis The four-story property, at 5022 American Parkway, has one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents between $1,205 and $3,199 Units have washers...
LaSalle Investment Management has paid $1556 million, or $341,228/unit, for Ely at The Curve, a 456-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Chicago investment manager purchased the property from Calida Group of Las Vegas, which had acquired it in...
Provender Partners has paid $30 million, or $5263/sf, for Provender Midwest Distribution Center, a 570,028-square-foot industrial property in Manteno, Ill The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the property from Cardinal Industrial of Sherman...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Trinity Property Group and College Town Communities has paid $432 million, or $75,789/room, for the 570-room Campus Palms student-housing property in Tampa, Fla, two blocks from the University...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Avanti Residential has entered Florida, Kansas and Utah this year, purchasing six properties with 2,333 units for a total of $573 million The 16-year-old Denver company previously had focused on Arizona and...
Milwaukee Business Journal Milwaukee Tool has agreed to lease 70,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Old Post Office building at 433 West Van Buren St, starting next year The Brookfield, Wisc, tool maker was represented by JLL, while...
Klingbeil Capital Management has paid $495 million, or $361,313/unit, for Avery at TownCentre, a 137-unit apartment property in Brentwood, Calif The Manassas, Va, investment manager purchased the property from ConAm Group, which had acquired it in...
Timberland Partners has paid $435 million, or $258,928/unit, for the 168-unit Vincent Woods Apartments in the Minneapolis suburb of Rogers, Minn The Bloomington, Minn, company purchased the property from its developer, Trident Development of Saint...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $780 million CMBS loan that KKR & Co had assumed as part of its purchase of a portfolio of 48 select- and limited-service hotels with 6,402 rooms has been extended by another six years to June 2027...