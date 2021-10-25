Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business A venture led by Pershing Square Capital Management and the Georgetown Co is offering for sale the 513,638-square-foot office building at 787 11th Ave in Manhattan Cushman & Wakefield has been tapped to market the...
Milwaukee Business Journal Milwaukee Tool has agreed to lease 70,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Old Post Office building at 433 West Van Buren St, starting next year The Brookfield, Wisc, tool maker was represented by JLL, while...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust plans to construct 573-unit apartment property at 61-10 Junction Blvd in Queens, NY The 32-story building would also have commercial and community space as well as 686 parking spots It would sit...
Real Estate NJ CHA Partners broke ground this week for the Royal at Bloomfield Station, a 224-unit apartment project in Bloomfield, NJ The property, at the corner of Ward Street and Bloomfield Avenue, will have 210 rental units and 14 for-sale...
The Real Deal Quinlan Development Group has filed plans to build a 197-unit apartment project in Brooklyn, NY The 17-story building, at 374 Fourth Ave, would also have 6,000 square feet of commercial space Quinlan, of New York, expects construction...
The heated demand for industrial space is having a positive impact on what previously might have been overlooked markets in certain parts of the country A beneficiary is Hazleton, Pa, roughly 45 miles from the heart of the red-hot Lehigh Valley...
The Real Deal Scale Lending has provided $48 million of construction financing for the development of the 144-unit apartment project at 64 Centre Ave in New Rochelle, NY Allstate Ventures is constructing the 14-story building, which is the first...
Bldup A venture of Toll Brothers Inc and Principal Real Estate Investors has secured $68 million of construction financing to build the 300-unit Atwood apartment project in the Boston suburb of Saugus, Mass Citizens Bank and Comerica Bank provided...
Crain’s Chicago Business RT Specialty has agreed to lease 83,228 square feet of office space at 540 West Madison St in Chicago The insurance agency will more than double the size of its previous lease, for 38,000 sf at the nearby 500 West...