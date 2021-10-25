Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Prologis Inc has plans to build a two-building industrial project with more than 13 million square feet in Dallas The San Francisco REIT is building the property in the Mountain Creek Business Park, on Mountain Creek Parkway and...
AZ Big Media A venture of Lincoln Ventures and CrossHarbor Capital Partners has broken ground on Moontower PHX, a 326-unit apartment property in downtown Phoenix Lincoln, of Austin, and CrossHarbor, of Boston, are building the 24-story property at...
San Antonio Business Journal Velocis has acquired the 208-unit Highline Apartments in San Antonio The Dallas investment firm bought the complex from an affiliate of Allen Harrison Co, which had bought it in 2019 The purchase price was not disclosed,...
San Antonio Business Journal Bellwether Enterprises has provided $367 million of construction financing for Bristol at Somerset, a 348-unit apartment complex that’s under development in San Antonio The Cleveland mortgage lender provided the...
REJournalscom M&R Development has opened the 270-unit Elevate apartment property in Madison, Wis The four-story property, at 5022 American Parkway, has one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents between $1,205 and $3,199 Units have washers...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust plans to construct 573-unit apartment property at 61-10 Junction Blvd in Queens, NY The 32-story building would also have commercial and community space as well as 686 parking spots It would sit...
Real Estate NJ CHA Partners broke ground this week for the Royal at Bloomfield Station, a 224-unit apartment project in Bloomfield, NJ The property, at the corner of Ward Street and Bloomfield Avenue, will have 210 rental units and 14 for-sale...
The Real Deal Quinlan Development Group has filed plans to build a 197-unit apartment project in Brooklyn, NY The 17-story building, at 374 Fourth Ave, would also have 6,000 square feet of commercial space Quinlan, of New York, expects construction...
AZ Big Media Evergreen Devco Inc has broken ground for a 258-unit apartment property at the intersection of 89th Ave and McDowell Road in Tolleson, Ariz, about 10 miles west of Phoenix The Phoenix developer is building the three-story property on a...