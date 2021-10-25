Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gallery at South Dekalb, a 618,120-square-foot shopping mall in suburban Atlanta, is being offered for sale The property has been encumbered by what originally was $55 million of mortgage debt that was...
KKR & Co has acquired a portfolio of 48 select- and limited-service hotels with 6,402 rooms in a deal that included the assumption of what had been a troubled $780 million CMBS loan The loan is securitized through Credit Suisse Commercial Mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 353-room Marriott Hanover hotel in the northern New Jersey community of Whippany, NJ, has been appraised at a value of $661 million, one-third less than its value less than two years ago The latest...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Anderson Mall in Anderson, SC, has been put up for sale through Newmark’s national mall team A total of 355,198 square feet of the 670,640-sf enclosed mall serve as collateral for a $1622 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Capital Group is finalizing the deed-in-lieu of foreclosure transfer of the Rimrock Mall in Billings, Mont, to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2013-LC12, which holds a $7277 million loan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The EpiCentre mixed-use property in Charlotte, NC, whose $85 million CMBS loan moved to special servicing earlier this year, has been appraised at a value of $87 million, down from $1305 million in 2014 The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $842 million CMBS loan against the Square One Mall in the Boston suburb of Saugus, Mass, which was slated to mature in January, has been extended by five years to January 2027 The loan, securitized...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are actively managed by special servicers declined for the 12th straight month in September to $4104 billion, according to Trepp Inc That amounts to 748 percent of the $54834...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has negotiated a three-year extension of what had been a $300 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of limited- and full-service hotels in New York The New York...