Log In or Subscribe to read more
RLJ Lodging Trust has paid $89 million, or $434,146/room, for the 205-room AC Hotel in downtown Boston The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the property from National Development of Newton, Mass, which had developed it in 2018 The property, at 223 Albany...
Rise48 Equity LLC has paid $45 million, or $228,426/unit, for Rise at the Retreat, a 197-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Phoenix investor purchased the property from Brookhill Corp of Santa Monica, Calif, which was represented by Newmark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ZMR Capital has paid $9015 million, or $281,719/unit, for the 320-unit Julia apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The Tampa investment manager bought the property, formerly known as Five46, from S2 Capital of...
Dallas Morning News Stillwater Capital plans to start construction early next year on an apartment project in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood The property is being planned for a development site on Taylor Street at Malcolm X Boulevard It would...
Dallas Morning News Prologis Inc has plans to build a two-building industrial project with more than 13 million square feet in Dallas The San Francisco REIT is building the property in the Mountain Creek Business Park, on Mountain Creek Parkway and...
San Antonio Business Journal Bellwether Enterprises has provided $367 million of construction financing for Bristol at Somerset, a 348-unit apartment complex that’s under development in San Antonio The Cleveland mortgage lender provided the...
Denver Business Journal A real estate fund managed by the Seminole Tribe of Florida has paid $56 million, or $459,016/unit, for Walcott Jefferson Park, a 122-unit apartment property in Denver Waypoint Residential of Boca Raton, Fla, sold the...
Cincinnati Business Courier PLK Communities has paid $30 million, or $125,000/unit, for the 240-unit Burlington Oaks Apartments in Burlington, Ky The Cincinnati company purchased the three-story property from the Burns family, which had built it in...
LaSalle Investment Management has paid $1556 million, or $341,228/unit, for Ely at The Curve, a 456-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Chicago investment manager purchased the property from Calida Group of Las Vegas, which had acquired it in...