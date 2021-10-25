Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Stillwater Capital plans to start construction early next year on an apartment project in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood The property is being planned for a development site on Taylor Street at Malcolm X Boulevard It would...
Dallas Morning News Prologis Inc has plans to build a two-building industrial project with more than 13 million square feet in Dallas The San Francisco REIT is building the property in the Mountain Creek Business Park, on Mountain Creek Parkway and...
San Antonio Business Journal Bellwether Enterprises has provided $367 million of construction financing for Bristol at Somerset, a 348-unit apartment complex that’s under development in San Antonio The Cleveland mortgage lender provided the...
Denver Business Journal A real estate fund managed by the Seminole Tribe of Florida has paid $56 million, or $459,016/unit, for Walcott Jefferson Park, a 122-unit apartment property in Denver Waypoint Residential of Boca Raton, Fla, sold the...
REJournalscom M&R Development has opened the 270-unit Elevate apartment property in Madison, Wis The four-story property, at 5022 American Parkway, has one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents between $1,205 and $3,199 Units have washers...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust plans to construct 573-unit apartment property at 61-10 Junction Blvd in Queens, NY The 32-story building would also have commercial and community space as well as 686 parking spots It would sit...
Real Estate NJ CHA Partners broke ground this week for the Royal at Bloomfield Station, a 224-unit apartment project in Bloomfield, NJ The property, at the corner of Ward Street and Bloomfield Avenue, will have 210 rental units and 14 for-sale...
The Real Deal Quinlan Development Group has filed plans to build a 197-unit apartment project in Brooklyn, NY The 17-story building, at 374 Fourth Ave, would also have 6,000 square feet of commercial space Quinlan, of New York, expects construction...
AZ Big Media Evergreen Devco Inc has broken ground for a 258-unit apartment property at the intersection of 89th Ave and McDowell Road in Tolleson, Ariz, about 10 miles west of Phoenix The Phoenix developer is building the three-story property on a...