Log In or Subscribe to read more
RLJ Lodging Trust has paid $89 million, or $434,146/room, for the 205-room AC Hotel in downtown Boston The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the property from National Development of Newton, Mass, which had developed it in 2018 The property, at 223 Albany...
Rise48 Equity LLC has paid $45 million, or $228,426/unit, for Rise at the Retreat, a 197-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Phoenix investor purchased the property from Brookhill Corp of Santa Monica, Calif, which was represented by Newmark...
San Antonio Business Journal Velocis has acquired the 208-unit Highline Apartments in San Antonio The Dallas investment firm bought the complex from an affiliate of Allen Harrison Co, which had bought it in 2019 The purchase price was not disclosed,...
Denver Business Journal A real estate fund managed by the Seminole Tribe of Florida has paid $56 million, or $459,016/unit, for Walcott Jefferson Park, a 122-unit apartment property in Denver Waypoint Residential of Boca Raton, Fla, sold the...
Cincinnati Business Courier PLK Communities has paid $30 million, or $125,000/unit, for the 240-unit Burlington Oaks Apartments in Burlington, Ky The Cincinnati company purchased the three-story property from the Burns family, which had built it in...
LaSalle Investment Management has paid $1556 million, or $341,228/unit, for Ely at The Curve, a 456-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Chicago investment manager purchased the property from Calida Group of Las Vegas, which had acquired it in...
Provender Partners has paid $30 million, or $5263/sf, for Provender Midwest Distribution Center, a 570,028-square-foot industrial property in Manteno, Ill The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the property from Cardinal Industrial of Sherman...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Trinity Property Group and College Town Communities has paid $432 million, or $75,789/room, for the 570-room Campus Palms student-housing property in Tampa, Fla, two blocks from the University...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Avanti Residential has entered Florida, Kansas and Utah this year, purchasing six properties with 2,333 units for a total of $573 million The 16-year-old Denver company previously had focused on Arizona and...