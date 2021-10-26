Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Skanska is breaking ground next month on the OZMA, a 275-unit apartment property in Washington, DC The 13-story building, at 44 M St NE, will include 7,900 square feet of retail space The Swedish developer plans to complete the...
South Florida Business Journal Gomez Development Group has plans to build a 263,371-square-foot medical-office building in Aventura, Fla The Miami developer has lined up $45 million of construction financing for the seven-story property, which is...
South Florida Business Journal Western-Southern Life Assurance Co has provided a $72 million construction loan for the development of the Palm Beach Riverstone Apartments in West Palm Beach, Fla American Group of Los Angeles recently broke ground on...
Orlando Business Journal Centennial Bank has provided $40 million of construction financing for the development of Celebration Pointe, a 127,277-square-foot mixed-use property in suburban Orlando, Fla Unicorp National Developments Inc is building...
St Louis Business Journal Tri-Star Properties has broken ground on Heartland View, a 201-unit apartment property in Wentzville, Mo The St Louis developer is building the property on a 13-acre site at 10 Cox Lane, about 40 miles west of downtown St...
Crain’s New York Business The 399-room Omni Berkshire Place hotel in Manhattan is reopening on Nov 1 TRT Holdings, the property’s opener, had closed the hotel last year and considered converting it into office space But the Irving,...
San Antonio Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions is breaking ground in December on a 305,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in San Antonio The Fort Worth, Texas, developer is building the property as part of the Connection Business Park along...
REBusiness Online AAA Management has secured $476 million of financing for the construction of Geo Queen Anne, a 168-unit apartment property in Seattle CBRE arranged the loan The six-story property is being built at 2222 15th Ave West, about three...
Dallas Morning News Stillwater Capital plans to start construction early next year on an apartment project in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood The property is being planned for a development site on Taylor Street at Malcolm X Boulevard It would...