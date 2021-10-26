Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starlight Investments has paid $1219 million, or $249,284/unit, for the 489-unit Indigo Apartments in Morrisville, NC, a Raleigh, NC, suburb The Toronto investment manager bought the property from Blue...
Cabot Properties has agreed to sell 102 industrial properties to Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc for $23 billion The acquisition will increase, by more than 10 percent, the non-traded REIT’s exposure to the industrial sector, which...
Crain’s New York Business The 399-room Omni Berkshire Place hotel in Manhattan is reopening on Nov 1 TRT Holdings, the property’s opener, had closed the hotel last year and considered converting it into office space But the Irving,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $19304 billion of commercial properties changed hands during the third quarter – the largest quarterly volume since Real Capital Analytics started tracking such data in 2001 The massive...
San Antonio Business Journal Professional Equity Management has bought The Mark Huebner Oaks, a 361-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The Scottsdale, Ariz, company acquired the property, at 11138 Huebner Oaks Road, from Godfrey Residential...
Dallas Morning News Camden Property Trust has bought a pair of apartment properties in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Houston REIT bought the properties from an unidentified Tennessee-based investor Stillwater Capital of Dallas built the...
Taurus Investment Holdings has paid $536 million, or $258,937/unit, for the 207-unit Chestnut Place apartment property in the Boston suburb of Ashland, Mass The Boston investment manager bought the 50-year-old property, at 5-18 Joanne Drive, from...
RLJ Lodging Trust has paid $89 million, or $434,146/room, for the 205-room AC Hotel in downtown Boston The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the property from National Development of Newton, Mass, which had developed it in 2018 The property, at 223 Albany...
Rise48 Equity LLC has paid $45 million, or $228,426/unit, for Rise at the Retreat, a 197-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Phoenix investor purchased the property from Brookhill Corp of Santa Monica, Calif, which was represented by Newmark...