Commercial Observer Skanska is breaking ground next month on the OZMA, a 275-unit apartment property in Washington, DC The 13-story building, at 44 M St NE, will include 7,900 square feet of retail space The Swedish developer plans to complete the...
The number of sale-leaseback transactions, driven by the heady activity in the mergers and acquisitions market, totaled 185, up 93 percent in the second quarter when compared with a year ago That's according to analysis by SLB Capital Advisors,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ascendas REIT has agreed to pay $156 million, or $7091/sf, for 11 industrial properties with about 22 million square feet in and around Kansas City, Mo The Singapore company is buying the portfolio from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of GI Partners and California Public Employees’ Retirement System has paid $254 million, or about $1,099/sf, for 520 Almanor, a 231,220-square-foot office building in Sunnyvale, Calif The...
Tower 16 Capital Partners has paid $85 million, or $257,575/unit, for the 330-unit Sorelle Apartments in Moreno Valley, Calif Mesa West Capital provided financing for Tower 16’s purchase, which was arranged by NorthMarq Berkadia brokered the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starlight Investments has paid $1219 million, or $249,284/unit, for the 489-unit Indigo Apartments in Morrisville, NC, a Raleigh, NC, suburb The Toronto investment manager bought the property from Blue...
Cabot Properties has agreed to sell 102 industrial properties to Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc for $23 billion The acquisition will increase, by more than 10 percent, the non-traded REIT’s exposure to the industrial sector, which...
Boston Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $1535 million, or $12792/sf, for a pair of industrial buildings with a combined 12 million square feet in the Boston suburb of Northborough, Mass The New York investment manager bought the properties...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $19304 billion of commercial properties changed hands during the third quarter – the largest quarterly volume since Real Capital Analytics started tracking such data in 2001 The massive...