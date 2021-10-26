Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Gomez Development Group has plans to build a 263,371-square-foot medical-office building in Aventura, Fla The Miami developer has lined up $45 million of construction financing for the seven-story property, which is...
South Florida Business Journal Western-Southern Life Assurance Co has provided a $72 million construction loan for the development of the Palm Beach Riverstone Apartments in West Palm Beach, Fla American Group of Los Angeles recently broke ground on...
Orlando Business Journal Centennial Bank has provided $40 million of construction financing for the development of Celebration Pointe, a 127,277-square-foot mixed-use property in suburban Orlando, Fla Unicorp National Developments Inc is building...
Crain’s New York Business A venture led by Pershing Square Capital Management and the Georgetown Co is offering for sale the 513,638-square-foot office building at 787 11th Ave in Manhattan Cushman & Wakefield has been tapped to market the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gallery at South Dekalb, a 618,120-square-foot shopping mall in suburban Atlanta, is being offered for sale The property has been encumbered by what originally was $55 million of mortgage debt that was...
South Florida Business Journal The Carlyle Group has sold its stake in the B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale hotel in South Florida as part of a recapitalization of the 481-room property Rockpoint Group of Boston bought the stake in a deal that values...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Related Cos has bought Dunwoody Glen, a 510-unit apartment property in Atlanta for $842 million, or about $165,098/unit The New York company acquired the complex from The Sterling Group of Mishawaka, Ind, in a deal...
Charlotte Business Journal Delray Ventures has paid $13 million, or about $50893/sf, for a 25,544-square-foot mixed-use property at 1406 Winnifred St in Charlotte, NC The local investor bought the building from The Dilweg Cos of Durham, NC Trinity...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Icaria on Pinellas, a 236-unit apartment complex in Tarpon Springs, Fla, has been sold for $6565 million, or about $278,178/unit A venture of Backstreets Capital and Atlantic American Partners sold the property to RSE...