Crain’s New York Business The 399-room Omni Berkshire Place hotel in Manhattan is reopening on Nov 1 TRT Holdings, the property’s opener, had closed the hotel last year and considered converting it into office space But the Irving,...
San Antonio Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions is breaking ground in December on a 305,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in San Antonio The Fort Worth, Texas, developer is building the property as part of the Connection Business Park along...
REBusiness Online AAA Management has secured $476 million of financing for the construction of Geo Queen Anne, a 168-unit apartment property in Seattle CBRE arranged the loan The six-story property is being built at 2222 15th Ave West, about three...
Dallas Morning News Stillwater Capital plans to start construction early next year on an apartment project in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood The property is being planned for a development site on Taylor Street at Malcolm X Boulevard It would...
Dallas Morning News Prologis Inc has plans to build a two-building industrial project with more than 13 million square feet in Dallas The San Francisco REIT is building the property in the Mountain Creek Business Park, on Mountain Creek Parkway and...
AZ Big Media A venture of Lincoln Ventures and CrossHarbor Capital Partners has broken ground on Moontower PHX, a 326-unit apartment property in downtown Phoenix Lincoln, of Austin, and CrossHarbor, of Boston, are building the 24-story property at...
San Antonio Business Journal Bellwether Enterprises has provided $367 million of construction financing for Bristol at Somerset, a 348-unit apartment complex that’s under development in San Antonio The Cleveland mortgage lender provided the...
Cincinnati Business Courier PLK Communities has paid $30 million, or $125,000/unit, for the 240-unit Burlington Oaks Apartments in Burlington, Ky The Cincinnati company purchased the three-story property from the Burns family, which had built it in...
REJournalscom M&R Development has opened the 270-unit Elevate apartment property in Madison, Wis The four-story property, at 5022 American Parkway, has one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents between $1,205 and $3,199 Units have washers...