Bisnow Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $1965 million, or $55352/sf, for 675 North Randolph St, a 355,000-square-foot office building in Arlington, Va The Cleveland company bought the property from the Shooshan Cos of Arlington, which had...
Columbus Business First The Champion Cos is planning to build River Park of Dublin, a 204-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The Westerville, Ohio, developer will build the property at 3111 Hayden Road, about 11 miles northwest of the...
South Florida Business Journal Gomez Development Group has plans to build a 263,371-square-foot medical-office building in Aventura, Fla The Miami developer has lined up $45 million of construction financing for the seven-story property, which is...
South Florida Business Journal Western-Southern Life Assurance Co has provided a $72 million construction loan for the development of the Palm Beach Riverstone Apartments in West Palm Beach, Fla American Group of Los Angeles recently broke ground on...
Orlando Business Journal Centennial Bank has provided $40 million of construction financing for the development of Celebration Pointe, a 127,277-square-foot mixed-use property in suburban Orlando, Fla Unicorp National Developments Inc is building...
St Louis Business Journal Tri-Star Properties has broken ground on Heartland View, a 201-unit apartment property in Wentzville, Mo The St Louis developer is building the property on a 13-acre site at 10 Cox Lane, about 40 miles west of downtown St...
Crain’s New York Business The 399-room Omni Berkshire Place hotel in Manhattan is reopening on Nov 1 TRT Holdings, the property’s opener, had closed the hotel last year and considered converting it into office space But the Irving,...
San Antonio Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions is breaking ground in December on a 305,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in San Antonio The Fort Worth, Texas, developer is building the property as part of the Connection Business Park along...
REBusiness Online AAA Management has secured $476 million of financing for the construction of Geo Queen Anne, a 168-unit apartment property in Seattle CBRE arranged the loan The six-story property is being built at 2222 15th Ave West, about three...