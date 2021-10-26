Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Skanska is breaking ground next month on the OZMA, a 275-unit apartment property in Washington, DC The 13-story building, at 44 M St NE, will include 7,900 square feet of retail space The Swedish developer plans to complete the...
Columbus Business First The Champion Cos is planning to build River Park of Dublin, a 204-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The Westerville, Ohio, developer will build the property at 3111 Hayden Road, about 11 miles northwest of the...
South Florida Business Journal Gomez Development Group has plans to build a 263,371-square-foot medical-office building in Aventura, Fla The Miami developer has lined up $45 million of construction financing for the seven-story property, which is...
South Florida Business Journal Western-Southern Life Assurance Co has provided a $72 million construction loan for the development of the Palm Beach Riverstone Apartments in West Palm Beach, Fla American Group of Los Angeles recently broke ground on...
Charlotte Business Journal Hutton Development Co is offering for sale Promenade at Caroline Reserve, a 255,868-square-foot retail center in Indian Land, NC, about 25 miles south of Charlotte, NC JLL Capital Markets has been tapped to market the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macquarie Capital has provided $1667 million of financing against the 90 residential condominium units at the Jolie in lower Manhattan The 42-story building, at 77 Greenwich St, also has 7,500 square feet...
St Louis Business Journal Tri-Star Properties has broken ground on Heartland View, a 201-unit apartment property in Wentzville, Mo The St Louis developer is building the property on a 13-acre site at 10 Cox Lane, about 40 miles west of downtown St...
Crain’s New York Business The 399-room Omni Berkshire Place hotel in Manhattan is reopening on Nov 1 TRT Holdings, the property’s opener, had closed the hotel last year and considered converting it into office space But the Irving,...
San Antonio Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions is breaking ground in December on a 305,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in San Antonio The Fort Worth, Texas, developer is building the property as part of the Connection Business Park along...