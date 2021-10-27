Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Highwoods Properties Inc has sold Crescent Center, a 356,000-square-foot office building in Memphis, Tenn, for $675 million, or $18961/sf An investment group bought the property, which Highwoods...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TerraCap Management LLC has paid $368 million, or $200,000/unit, for the 184-unit Palmetto Place apartment property in Fort Mill, SC, about 17 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC The Naples, Fla, investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Woodbridge Center enclosed shopping mall in northern New Jersey has had its appraised value slashed to only $90 million – a quarter of the $366 million value pegged to it in 2014 when a $250...
Hall Structured Finance has provided $23 million of financing for the construction of 55 Resort at Maddie Apartments, an 84-unit, age-restricted apartment property in Greeley, Colo The four-story property is being developed by Edison Equity...
South Florida Business Journal Western-Southern Life Assurance Co has provided a $72 million construction loan for the development of the Palm Beach Riverstone Apartments in West Palm Beach, Fla American Group of Los Angeles recently broke ground on...
Orlando Business Journal Centennial Bank has provided $40 million of construction financing for the development of Celebration Pointe, a 127,277-square-foot mixed-use property in suburban Orlando, Fla Unicorp National Developments Inc is building...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macquarie Capital has provided $1667 million of financing against the 90 residential condominium units at the Jolie in lower Manhattan The 42-story building, at 77 Greenwich St, also has 7,500 square feet...
REBusiness Online AAA Management has secured $476 million of financing for the construction of Geo Queen Anne, a 168-unit apartment property in Seattle CBRE arranged the loan The six-story property is being built at 2222 15th Ave West, about three...
Taurus Investment Holdings has paid $536 million, or $258,937/unit, for the 207-unit Chestnut Place apartment property in the Boston suburb of Ashland, Mass The Boston investment manager bought the 50-year-old property, at 5-18 Joanne Drive, from...