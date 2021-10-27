Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Silver One International and Blue Star Clothing has agreed to pay $49 million, or about $92453/sf, for the 53,000-square-foot office building at 44 West 37th St in Manhattan Sioni Group of New York is...
REBusiness Online IDI Logistics has broken ground on a 100,463-square-foot industrial property at 3500 Wolf Road in Franklin Park, Ill The Atlanta developer is building the property on a 692-acre site just south of O’Hare International Airport...
Commercial Observer Skanska is breaking ground next month on the OZMA, a 275-unit apartment property in Washington, DC The 13-story building, at 44 M St NE, will include 7,900 square feet of retail space The Swedish developer plans to complete the...
Columbus Business First The Champion Cos is planning to build River Park of Dublin, a 204-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The Westerville, Ohio, developer will build the property at 3111 Hayden Road, about 11 miles northwest of the...
South Florida Business Journal Gomez Development Group has plans to build a 263,371-square-foot medical-office building in Aventura, Fla The Miami developer has lined up $45 million of construction financing for the seven-story property, which is...
South Florida Business Journal Western-Southern Life Assurance Co has provided a $72 million construction loan for the development of the Palm Beach Riverstone Apartments in West Palm Beach, Fla American Group of Los Angeles recently broke ground on...
Orlando Business Journal Centennial Bank has provided $40 million of construction financing for the development of Celebration Pointe, a 127,277-square-foot mixed-use property in suburban Orlando, Fla Unicorp National Developments Inc is building...
St Louis Business Journal Tri-Star Properties has broken ground on Heartland View, a 201-unit apartment property in Wentzville, Mo The St Louis developer is building the property on a 13-acre site at 10 Cox Lane, about 40 miles west of downtown St...
Boston Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $1535 million, or $12792/sf, for a pair of industrial buildings with a combined 12 million square feet in the Boston suburb of Northborough, Mass The New York investment manager bought the properties...