The number of sale-leaseback transactions, driven by the heady activity in the mergers and acquisitions market, totaled 185, up 93 percent in the second quarter when compared with a year ago That's according to analysis by SLB Capital Advisors,...
REBusiness Online AAA Management has secured $476 million of financing for the construction of Geo Queen Anne, a 168-unit apartment property in Seattle CBRE arranged the loan The six-story property is being built at 2222 15th Ave West, about three...
Rentvcom Amp Research has agreed to lease 104,900 square feet of industrial space at the TSW Alloy Wheels Warehouse in Brea, Calif The auto parts manufacturer was represented by Lee & Associates, while the property’s owner, CheckerProp,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Occupancy at Westfield San Francisco Centre, a 14 million-square-foot mixed-use property in San Francisco, is slated to decline to 64 percent by the end of the year, from its current 73 percent rate...
AZ Big Media A venture of Lincoln Ventures and CrossHarbor Capital Partners has broken ground on Moontower PHX, a 326-unit apartment property in downtown Phoenix Lincoln, of Austin, and CrossHarbor, of Boston, are building the 24-story property at...
Denver Business Journal A real estate fund managed by the Seminole Tribe of Florida has paid $56 million, or $459,016/unit, for Walcott Jefferson Park, a 122-unit apartment property in Denver Waypoint Residential of Boca Raton, Fla, sold the...
Commercial Observer Venable has signed a lease for 157,800 square feet office space at 151 West 42nd St in Manhattan The law firm is relocating from 1270 and 1290 Avenue of the Americas, also in Manhattan The Durst Organization owns the 18...
Milwaukee Business Journal Milwaukee Tool has agreed to lease 70,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Old Post Office building at 433 West Van Buren St, starting next year The Brookfield, Wisc, tool maker was represented by JLL, while...
AZ Big Media Evergreen Devco Inc has broken ground for a 258-unit apartment property at the intersection of 89th Ave and McDowell Road in Tolleson, Ariz, about 10 miles west of Phoenix The Phoenix developer is building the three-story property on a...