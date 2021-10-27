Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Center Denholtz Properties has bought the Celebration Business Center, a 106,068-square-foot office complex in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Celebration, Fla, for $178 million, or about $16782/sf The Red Bank, NJ, company acquired the...
Charlotte Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $545 million, or about $236,957/unit, for the Tryon Farms Apartments, a 230-unit garden-style complex in Charlotte, NC The New York investment giant bought the property from an affiliate of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ezralow Co has re-entered Arizona after a 12-year absence, buying three apartment properties with 924 units for $3685 million in Phoenix and Scottsdale The Calabasas, Calif, company was co-founded in the...
A venture of Trion Properties and PCCP LLC has paid $825 million, or about $197,368/unit, for the 418-unit Loft 9 Apartments in Denver Trion, of West Hollywood, Calif, and PCCP, of Los Angeles, purchased the property from Beitel Group, the former...
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has agreed to pay $260 million for the Block 21 mixed-use complex in Austin, Texas It’s the second time in two years that the Nashville, Tenn, REIT had struck a deal to buy the property from its developer,...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Hempel Real Estate has paid $25 million, or $16129/sf, for the BLOC, a 155,000-square-foot office property in Bloomington, Minn While the seller was not confirmed, an entity of Hudson Advisors had purchased it in...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Silver One International and Blue Star Clothing has agreed to pay $49 million, or about $92453/sf, for the 53,000-square-foot office building at 44 West 37th St in Manhattan Sioni Group of New York is...
Kushner Cos has paid $82 million, or $273,333/unit, for the 300-unit Lumen apartment property in Hampton, Va The New York real estate investor bought the property, at 2100 North Campus Parkway, from a venture of LM Sandler & Sons of Virginia...
The number of sale-leaseback transactions, driven by the heady activity in the mergers and acquisitions market, totaled 185, up 93 percent in the second quarter when compared with a year ago That's according to analysis by SLB Capital Advisors,...