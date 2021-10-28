Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Cohen-Esrey Development plans to start construction soon on Lofts at Creekview, a 301-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the four-story property on 125 acres at 3623 East...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Co is breaking ground early next year on a five-building industrial project with more than 2 million square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer is constructing the distribution and warehouse project as...
Dallas Morning News Work has started on Midtown GP, a 56-acre mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas Kalterra Capital Partners is building the property at State Highway 161 and Forum Drive, just north of Interstate 20 The...
Crain’s New York Business Krown Point Capital has filed plans with the Manhattan Department of Buildings to develop a 114-unit apartment project The Jericho, NY, developer wants to build the 12-story project at 300 East 50th St in the...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Hempel Real Estate has paid $25 million, or $16129/sf, for the BLOC, a 155,000-square-foot office property in Bloomington, Minn While the seller was not confirmed, an entity of Hudson Advisors had purchased it in...
Crain’s New York Business The Hospital for Special Surgery has signed a lease to occupy nearly half of the 400,000-square-foot medical-office project that’s under construction in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood The lease...
REBusiness Online IDI Logistics has broken ground on a 100,463-square-foot industrial property at 3500 Wolf Road in Franklin Park, Ill The Atlanta developer is building the property on a 692-acre site just south of O’Hare International Airport...
Commercial Observer Skanska is breaking ground next month on the OZMA, a 275-unit apartment property in Washington, DC The 13-story building, at 44 M St NE, will include 7,900 square feet of retail space The Swedish developer plans to complete the...
Columbus Business First The Champion Cos is planning to build River Park of Dublin, a 204-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The Westerville, Ohio, developer will build the property at 3111 Hayden Road, about 11 miles northwest of the...