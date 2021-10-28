Log In or Subscribe to read more
SL Green Realty Corp has sold the 103,244-square-foot office building at 590 Fifth Ave in Manhattan for $103 million, or $99764/sf Kassin Sabbagh Realty brokered the deal The identity of the buyer could not immediately be learned SL Green, a New...
Crain’s New York Business Krown Point Capital has filed plans with the Manhattan Department of Buildings to develop a 114-unit apartment project The Jericho, NY, developer wants to build the 12-story project at 300 East 50th St in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Highwoods Properties Inc has sold Crescent Center, a 356,000-square-foot office building in Memphis, Tenn, for $675 million, or $18961/sf An investment group bought the property, which Highwoods...
Longfellow Real Estate Partners has paid $3154 million, or $847/sf, for a portfolio of nine office buildings with 371,281 square feet in the Sorrento Mesa area of San Diego The Boston investment manager bought the portfolio from PS Business Parks,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TerraCap Management LLC has paid $368 million, or $200,000/unit, for the 184-unit Palmetto Place apartment property in Fort Mill, SC, about 17 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC The Naples, Fla, investment...
Orlando Business Center Denholtz Properties has bought the Celebration Business Center, a 106,068-square-foot office complex in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Celebration, Fla, for $178 million, or about $16782/sf The Red Bank, NJ, company acquired the...
Charlotte Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $545 million, or about $236,957/unit, for the Tryon Farms Apartments, a 230-unit garden-style complex in Charlotte, NC The New York investment giant bought the property from an affiliate of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ezralow Co has re-entered Arizona after a 12-year absence, buying three apartment properties with 924 units for $3685 million in Phoenix and Scottsdale The Calabasas, Calif, company was co-founded in the...
A venture of Trion Properties and PCCP LLC has paid $825 million, or about $197,368/unit, for the 418-unit Loft 9 Apartments in Denver Trion, of West Hollywood, Calif, and PCCP, of Los Angeles, purchased the property from Beitel Group, the former...