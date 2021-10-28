Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal AvalonBay Communities has bought the Curv mixed-use complex in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $150 million The Arlington, Va, REIT bought the property from Ram Realty Advisors of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla The eight-story...
BentallGreenOak has paid $35 million, or $38377/sf, for three adjacent medical-office buildings with a combined 91,200 square feet in the Washington, DC, suburb of Frederick, Md The investment manager bought the properties from Ausherman Properties...
The office building at 2 North LaSalle St in Chicago is being sold for what's said to be $180 million, or $25405/sf, which should resolve a troubled $1378 million CMBS loan that had been modified twice in recent years The good news is that the...
SL Green Realty Corp has sold the 103,244-square-foot office building at 590 Fifth Ave in Manhattan for $103 million, or $99764/sf Kassin Sabbagh Realty brokered the deal The identity of the buyer could not immediately be learned SL Green, a New...
Real Estate NJ EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $277 million, or $22021/sf, for the 125,790-square-foot industrial building at 650 Randolph Road in Somerset, NJ The Denver company bought the property from Citgen Realty LLC in a deal brokered...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Highwoods Properties Inc has sold Crescent Center, a 356,000-square-foot office building in Memphis, Tenn, for $675 million, or $18961/sf An investment group bought the property, which Highwoods...
Longfellow Real Estate Partners has paid $3154 million, or $847/sf, for a portfolio of nine office buildings with 371,281 square feet in the Sorrento Mesa area of San Diego The Boston investment manager bought the portfolio from PS Business Parks,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TerraCap Management LLC has paid $368 million, or $200,000/unit, for the 184-unit Palmetto Place apartment property in Fort Mill, SC, about 17 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC The Naples, Fla, investment...
Orlando Business Center Denholtz Properties has bought the Celebration Business Center, a 106,068-square-foot office complex in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Celebration, Fla, for $178 million, or about $16782/sf The Red Bank, NJ, company acquired the...