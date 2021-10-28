Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $277 million, or $22021/sf, for the 125,790-square-foot industrial building at 650 Randolph Road in Somerset, NJ The Denver company bought the property from Citgen Realty LLC in a deal brokered...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Highwoods Properties Inc has sold Crescent Center, a 356,000-square-foot office building in Memphis, Tenn, for $675 million, or $18961/sf An investment group bought the property, which Highwoods...
Longfellow Real Estate Partners has paid $3154 million, or $847/sf, for a portfolio of nine office buildings with 371,281 square feet in the Sorrento Mesa area of San Diego The Boston investment manager bought the portfolio from PS Business Parks,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TerraCap Management LLC has paid $368 million, or $200,000/unit, for the 184-unit Palmetto Place apartment property in Fort Mill, SC, about 17 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC The Naples, Fla, investment...
Orlando Business Center Denholtz Properties has bought the Celebration Business Center, a 106,068-square-foot office complex in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Celebration, Fla, for $178 million, or about $16782/sf The Red Bank, NJ, company acquired the...
Charlotte Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $545 million, or about $236,957/unit, for the Tryon Farms Apartments, a 230-unit garden-style complex in Charlotte, NC The New York investment giant bought the property from an affiliate of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ezralow Co has re-entered Arizona after a 12-year absence, buying three apartment properties with 924 units for $3685 million in Phoenix and Scottsdale The Calabasas, Calif, company was co-founded in the...
A venture of Trion Properties and PCCP LLC has paid $825 million, or about $197,368/unit, for the 418-unit Loft 9 Apartments in Denver Trion, of West Hollywood, Calif, and PCCP, of Los Angeles, purchased the property from Beitel Group, the former...
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has agreed to pay $260 million for the Block 21 mixed-use complex in Austin, Texas It’s the second time in two years that the Nashville, Tenn, REIT had struck a deal to buy the property from its developer,...