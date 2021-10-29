Log In or Subscribe to read more
Urban Catalyst has filed plans to build the Apollo, a 497-unit apartment property in San Jose, Calif The local developer plans to build the 18-story property at 32 Stockton Ave, about a mile from the city’s downtown It will include a swimming...
Houston Business Journal EastGroup Properties Inc has started work on the first phase of the Grand West Crossing business park in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The phase includes a 120,600-square-foot industrial building that will have a dual...
Commercial Observer Capodagli Property Co has secured $71 million of construction financing for a 294-unit apartment project in Little Ferry, NJ The two-building property is being built at 110 Bergen Turnpike, about 15 miles northwest of Manhattan...
Dallas Morning News Stag Industrial has bought the 202,140-square-foot D/FW North Logistics Center in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas An affiliate of Olympus Ventures sold the industrial property, at 2400 and 2402 Esters Blvd, in a deal...
Dallas Morning News Castle Lanterra Properties has bought Broadstone McKinney, a 255-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The New York investor bought the property from its developer, Alliance Residential The sales price...
Dallas Morning News Construction is slated to start next year on a three-building mixed-use project in Highland Park, Texas, about six miles north of Dallas A venture of Trammell Crow Co, MSD Capital and The Retail Connection is developing the...
ConnectCREcom CapRock Partners has broken ground on Saddle Ranch Phase II, a 387,180-square-foot industrial property in Norco, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, developer is building the property on a 238-acre site at 3166 Horseless Carriage Drive,...
Fox59com TWG is planning to build Rise on Meridian, a 269-unit apartment property in Indianapolis The local developer is building the six-story property in an opportunity zone at 915 South Meridian St, about one mile south of downtown Indianapolis...
San Antonio Business Journal Cohen-Esrey Development plans to start construction soon on Lofts at Creekview, a 301-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the four-story property on 125 acres at 3623 East...