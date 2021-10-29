Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal Lincoln Ventures is developing a 49-story residential building at 80 Rainey St in Austin, Texas The local developer, which specializes in the student-housing sector, is expected to start work on the 644-unit project next...
Houston Business Journal EastGroup Properties Inc has started work on the first phase of the Grand West Crossing business park in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The phase includes a 120,600-square-foot industrial building that will have a dual...
Commercial Observer Capodagli Property Co has secured $71 million of construction financing for a 294-unit apartment project in Little Ferry, NJ The two-building property is being built at 110 Bergen Turnpike, about 15 miles northwest of Manhattan...
Dallas Morning News Construction is slated to start next year on a three-building mixed-use project in Highland Park, Texas, about six miles north of Dallas A venture of Trammell Crow Co, MSD Capital and The Retail Connection is developing the...
LA Biz Korda Group has paid $28 million, or $29056/sf, for the 96,365-square-foot office property at 901 Corporate Center Drive in Pomona, Calif The Los Angeles investment management company purchased the two-story property from Foremost Corporate...
ConnectCREcom CapRock Partners has broken ground on Saddle Ranch Phase II, a 387,180-square-foot industrial property in Norco, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, developer is building the property on a 238-acre site at 3166 Horseless Carriage Drive,...
Fox59com TWG is planning to build Rise on Meridian, a 269-unit apartment property in Indianapolis The local developer is building the six-story property in an opportunity zone at 915 South Meridian St, about one mile south of downtown Indianapolis...
San Antonio Business Journal Cohen-Esrey Development plans to start construction soon on Lofts at Creekview, a 301-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the four-story property on 125 acres at 3623 East...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Co is breaking ground early next year on a five-building industrial project with more than 2 million square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer is constructing the distribution and warehouse project as...