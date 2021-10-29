Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Safehold Inc has acquired the land beneath the 168-room NoMad hotel at 1170 Broadway in Manhattan for $77 million The New York company bought the land, or fee interest, from Haddad Brands, a clothing manufacturer and distributor Ron...
Crain’s Chicago Business Nightingale Properties is paying $132 million, or $27310/sf, for the 483,340-square-foot office property at 200 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago The New York investment firm is buying the 29-story property from a venture...
RAS Realty Partners has paid $638 million, or $255,200/unit, for the 250-unit Mosby at Riverlights apartment complex in Wilmington, NC, in the southeastern part of the state The Boca Raton, Fla, investment manager bought the recently completed...
Dallas Morning News Stag Industrial has bought the 202,140-square-foot D/FW North Logistics Center in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas An affiliate of Olympus Ventures sold the industrial property, at 2400 and 2402 Esters Blvd, in a deal...
Dallas Morning News Castle Lanterra Properties has bought Broadstone McKinney, a 255-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The New York investor bought the property from its developer, Alliance Residential The sales price...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $1442 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by a venture of Nicholas SunTx RE Partners II and Prizma Capital, of a pair of apartment properties in the Atlanta and Dallas suburbs The venture...
MG Properties Group has paid $156 million, or $472,727/unit, for the 330-unit Artesa at Menifee Town Center apartment property in the Inland Empire city of Menifee, Calif The San Diego investment manager bought the recently completed property, on a...
PCCP LLC has provided $40 million of senior mortgage financing to facilitate Carmel Partners’ $542 million, or $536,637/unit, purchase of the 101-unit One38 apartment property in downtown San Jose, Calif Carmel is buying the two-year-old...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Empire State Realty Trust Inc, which owns 101 million square feet of office and retail space in New York City and its suburbs, is entering the multifamily sector The New York REIT has agreed to buy a 90...