Washington Business Journal Comstock Holdings Co has paid $110 million, or about $418,251/unit, for the 263-unit Upton apartment property in Rockville, Md The Reston, Va, company bought the complex from Duball LLC of Reston, which had developed it...
New York Post Verizon has signed a lease for 143,000 square feet of office space at the Essex Crossing mixed-use development in Manhattan The wireless company will occupy the third, fourth and fifth floor of the building, at 155 Delancey St, whose...
Puget Sound Business Journal Smart Warehousing LLC has agreed to lease 167,000 square feet of industrial space at SeaPort Logistics Center in Sumner, Wash, about 30 miles south of Seattle The logistics company will take its space at 14475 Stewart...
Commercial Observer Skanska is breaking ground next month on the OZMA, a 275-unit apartment property in Washington, DC The 13-story building, at 44 M St NE, will include 7,900 square feet of retail space The Swedish developer plans to complete the...
The number of sale-leaseback transactions, driven by the heady activity in the mergers and acquisitions market, totaled 185, up 93 percent in the second quarter when compared with a year ago That's according to analysis by SLB Capital Advisors,...
Bisnow Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $1965 million, or $55352/sf, for 675 North Randolph St, a 355,000-square-foot office building in Arlington, Va The Cleveland company bought the property from the Shooshan Cos of Arlington, which had...
Rentvcom Amp Research has agreed to lease 104,900 square feet of industrial space at the TSW Alloy Wheels Warehouse in Brea, Calif The auto parts manufacturer was represented by Lee & Associates, while the property’s owner, CheckerProp,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Occupancy at Westfield San Francisco Centre, a 14 million-square-foot mixed-use property in San Francisco, is slated to decline to 64 percent by the end of the year, from its current 73 percent rate...
Commercial Observer Venable has signed a lease for 157,800 square feet office space at 151 West 42nd St in Manhattan The law firm is relocating from 1270 and 1290 Avenue of the Americas, also in Manhattan The Durst Organization owns the 18...