South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of CenterSquare Investment Management has paid $2455 million, or about $53370/sf, for the 46,000-square-foot HSBC Plaza in Boca Raton, Fla The Plymouth Meeting, Pa, company bought the retail property,...
Urban Catalyst has filed plans to build the Apollo, a 497-unit apartment property in San Jose, Calif The local developer plans to build the 18-story property at 32 Stockton Ave, about a mile from the city’s downtown It will include a swimming...
Austin Business Journal Lincoln Ventures is developing a 49-story residential building at 80 Rainey St in Austin, Texas The local developer, which specializes in the student-housing sector, is expected to start work on the 644-unit project next...
Houston Business Journal EastGroup Properties Inc has started work on the first phase of the Grand West Crossing business park in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The phase includes a 120,600-square-foot industrial building that will have a dual...
The Real Deal Safehold Inc has acquired the land beneath the 168-room NoMad hotel at 1170 Broadway in Manhattan for $77 million The New York company bought the land, or fee interest, from Haddad Brands, a clothing manufacturer and distributor Ron...
New York Post Verizon has signed a lease for 143,000 square feet of office space at the Essex Crossing mixed-use development in Manhattan The wireless company will occupy the third, fourth and fifth floor of the building, at 155 Delancey St, whose...
Dallas Morning News Construction is slated to start next year on a three-building mixed-use project in Highland Park, Texas, about six miles north of Dallas A venture of Trammell Crow Co, MSD Capital and The Retail Connection is developing the...
PCCP LLC has provided $40 million of senior mortgage financing to facilitate Carmel Partners’ $542 million, or $536,637/unit, purchase of the 101-unit One38 apartment property in downtown San Jose, Calif Carmel is buying the two-year-old...
ConnectCREcom CapRock Partners has broken ground on Saddle Ranch Phase II, a 387,180-square-foot industrial property in Norco, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, developer is building the property on a 238-acre site at 3166 Horseless Carriage Drive,...