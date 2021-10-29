Log In or Subscribe to read more
PCCP LLC has provided $40 million of senior mortgage financing to facilitate Carmel Partners’ $542 million, or $536,637/unit, purchase of the 101-unit One38 apartment property in downtown San Jose, Calif Carmel is buying the two-year-old...
South Florida Business Journal AvalonBay Communities has bought the Curv mixed-use complex in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $150 million The Arlington, Va, REIT bought the property from Ram Realty Advisors of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla The eight-story...
A venture of Security Properties Inc and Rockwood Capital has paid $1411 million, or $386,575/unit, for Midtown 64, a 365-unit apartment property in Kent, Wash The Seattle company purchased the property from its developer, Goodman Real Estate, also...
BentallGreenOak has paid $35 million, or $38377/sf, for three adjacent medical-office buildings with a combined 91,200 square feet in the Washington, DC, suburb of Frederick, Md The investment manager bought the properties from Ausherman Properties...
The office building at 2 North LaSalle St in Chicago is being sold for what's said to be $180 million, or $25405/sf, which should resolve a troubled $1378 million CMBS loan that had been modified twice in recent years The good news is that the...
SL Green Realty Corp has sold the 103,244-square-foot office building at 590 Fifth Ave in Manhattan for $103 million, or $99764/sf Kassin Sabbagh Realty brokered the deal The identity of the buyer could not immediately be learned SL Green, a New...
Real Estate NJ EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $277 million, or $22021/sf, for the 125,790-square-foot industrial building at 650 Randolph Road in Somerset, NJ The Denver company bought the property from Citgen Realty LLC in a deal brokered...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Highwoods Properties Inc has sold Crescent Center, a 356,000-square-foot office building in Memphis, Tenn, for $675 million, or $18961/sf An investment group bought the property, which Highwoods...
Longfellow Real Estate Partners has paid $3154 million, or $847/sf, for a portfolio of nine office buildings with 371,281 square feet in the Sorrento Mesa area of San Diego The Boston investment manager bought the portfolio from PS Business Parks,...