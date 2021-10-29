Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York Post Verizon has signed a lease for 143,000 square feet of office space at the Essex Crossing mixed-use development in Manhattan The wireless company will occupy the third, fourth and fifth floor of the building, at 155 Delancey St, whose...
Crain’s Chicago Business Nightingale Properties is paying $132 million, or $27310/sf, for the 483,340-square-foot office property at 200 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago The New York investment firm is buying the 29-story property from a venture...
RAS Realty Partners has paid $638 million, or $255,200/unit, for the 250-unit Mosby at Riverlights apartment complex in Wilmington, NC, in the southeastern part of the state The Boca Raton, Fla, investment manager bought the recently completed...
Dallas Morning News Stag Industrial has bought the 202,140-square-foot D/FW North Logistics Center in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas An affiliate of Olympus Ventures sold the industrial property, at 2400 and 2402 Esters Blvd, in a deal...
Dallas Morning News Castle Lanterra Properties has bought Broadstone McKinney, a 255-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The New York investor bought the property from its developer, Alliance Residential The sales price...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $1442 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by a venture of Nicholas SunTx RE Partners II and Prizma Capital, of a pair of apartment properties in the Atlanta and Dallas suburbs The venture...
MG Properties Group has paid $156 million, or $472,727/unit, for the 330-unit Artesa at Menifee Town Center apartment property in the Inland Empire city of Menifee, Calif The San Diego investment manager bought the recently completed property, on a...
LA Biz Korda Group has paid $28 million, or $29056/sf, for the 96,365-square-foot office property at 901 Corporate Center Drive in Pomona, Calif The Los Angeles investment management company purchased the two-story property from Foremost Corporate...
PCCP LLC has provided $40 million of senior mortgage financing to facilitate Carmel Partners’ $542 million, or $536,637/unit, purchase of the 101-unit One38 apartment property in downtown San Jose, Calif Carmel is buying the two-year-old...