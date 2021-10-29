Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Empire State Realty Trust Inc, which owns 101 million square feet of office and retail space in New York City and its suburbs, is entering the multifamily sector The New York REIT has agreed to buy a 90...
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc originated 38 loans totaling $47 billion during the third quarter - a quarterly record for the company - taking originations for the last 12 months to $88 billion The mortgage REIT now has a portfolio of 157 loans...
The number of sale-leaseback transactions, driven by the heady activity in the mergers and acquisitions market, totaled 185, up 93 percent in the second quarter when compared with a year ago That's according to analysis by SLB Capital Advisors,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $19304 billion of commercial properties changed hands during the third quarter – the largest quarterly volume since Real Capital Analytics started tracking such data in 2001 The massive...
The heated demand for industrial space is having a positive impact on what previously might have been overlooked markets in certain parts of the country A beneficiary is Hazleton, Pa, roughly 45 miles from the heart of the red-hot Lehigh Valley...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties continued their skyward trajectory, climbing another 224 percent in September, putting them 1244 percent higher on the year so far and 1614 percent greater than they were a...
As much as $5 billion of equity has been raised so far this year through the structured tax-deferred exchange market, putting it on track to top $6 billion of capital for the full year, according to Mountain Dell Consulting LLC That obliterates the...
Monthly rents at multifamily properties increased in September by $16/unit, or 1 percent from the previous month to $1,558/unit That's the smallest monthly increase since last May, when they grew by only $12/unit, or 08 percent, according to Yardi...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are actively managed by special servicers declined for the 12th straight month in September to $4104 billion, according to Trepp Inc That amounts to 748 percent of the $54834...