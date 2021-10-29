Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Safehold Inc has acquired the land beneath the 168-room NoMad hotel at 1170 Broadway in Manhattan for $77 million The New York company bought the land, or fee interest, from Haddad Brands, a clothing manufacturer and distributor Ron...
Real Estate NJ EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $277 million, or $22021/sf, for the 125,790-square-foot industrial building at 650 Randolph Road in Somerset, NJ The Denver company bought the property from Citgen Realty LLC in a deal brokered...
Crain’s New York Business Krown Point Capital has filed plans with the Manhattan Department of Buildings to develop a 114-unit apartment project The Jericho, NY, developer wants to build the 12-story project at 300 East 50th St in the...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Silver One International and Blue Star Clothing has agreed to pay $49 million, or about $92453/sf, for the 53,000-square-foot office building at 44 West 37th St in Manhattan Sioni Group of New York is...
Crain’s New York Business The Hospital for Special Surgery has signed a lease to occupy nearly half of the 400,000-square-foot medical-office project that’s under construction in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood The lease...
Puget Sound Business Journal Smart Warehousing LLC has agreed to lease 167,000 square feet of industrial space at SeaPort Logistics Center in Sumner, Wash, about 30 miles south of Seattle The logistics company will take its space at 14475 Stewart...
The number of sale-leaseback transactions, driven by the heady activity in the mergers and acquisitions market, totaled 185, up 93 percent in the second quarter when compared with a year ago That's according to analysis by SLB Capital Advisors,...
Boston Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $1535 million, or $12792/sf, for a pair of industrial buildings with a combined 12 million square feet in the Boston suburb of Northborough, Mass The New York investment manager bought the properties...
Crain’s New York Business The 399-room Omni Berkshire Place hotel in Manhattan is reopening on Nov 1 TRT Holdings, the property’s opener, had closed the hotel last year and considered converting it into office space But the Irving,...