Washington Business Journal Comstock Holdings Co has paid $110 million, or about $418,251/unit, for the 263-unit Upton apartment property in Rockville, Md The Reston, Va, company bought the complex from Duball LLC of Reston, which had developed it...
South Florida Business Journal Northland Investment Corp has sold a portfolio of three apartment properties with a total of 622 apartment units in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $1325 million, or about $213,023/unit The Newton, Mass, company sold the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of CenterSquare Investment Management has paid $2455 million, or about $53370/sf, for the 46,000-square-foot HSBC Plaza in Boca Raton, Fla The Plymouth Meeting, Pa, company bought the retail property,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hercules Living has paid $104 million, or $301,449/unit, for the 345-unit Reserve at Patterson Place apartment property in Durham, NC The Virginia Beach, Va, multifamily specialist bought the property from...
The Real Deal Safehold Inc has acquired the land beneath the 168-room NoMad hotel at 1170 Broadway in Manhattan for $77 million The New York company bought the land, or fee interest, from Haddad Brands, a clothing manufacturer and distributor Ron...
Crain’s Chicago Business Nightingale Properties is paying $132 million, or $27310/sf, for the 483,340-square-foot office property at 200 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago The New York investment firm is buying the 29-story property from a venture...
RAS Realty Partners has paid $638 million, or $255,200/unit, for the 250-unit Mosby at Riverlights apartment complex in Wilmington, NC, in the southeastern part of the state The Boca Raton, Fla, investment manager bought the recently completed...
Dallas Morning News Stag Industrial has bought the 202,140-square-foot D/FW North Logistics Center in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas An affiliate of Olympus Ventures sold the industrial property, at 2400 and 2402 Esters Blvd, in a deal...
Dallas Morning News Castle Lanterra Properties has bought Broadstone McKinney, a 255-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The New York investor bought the property from its developer, Alliance Residential The sales price...