Crain’s New York Business A venture of Nuveen Real Estate and the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global is offering for sale 475 Fifth Ave, a 282,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan CBRE has been hired to market the property, which...
Dallas Morning News PRP Real Estate Investment Management has proposed building a 315,000-square-foot office building in Plano, Texas, about 23 miles north of Dallas The Washington, DC, developer is constructing the eight-story property as part of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of CenterSquare Investment Management has paid $2455 million, or about $53370/sf, for the 46,000-square-foot HSBC Plaza in Boca Raton, Fla The Plymouth Meeting, Pa, company bought the retail property,...
Urban Catalyst has filed plans to build the Apollo, a 497-unit apartment property in San Jose, Calif The local developer plans to build the 18-story property at 32 Stockton Ave, about a mile from the city’s downtown It will include a swimming...
Austin Business Journal Lincoln Ventures is developing a 49-story residential building at 80 Rainey St in Austin, Texas The local developer, which specializes in the student-housing sector, is expected to start work on the 644-unit project next...
Houston Business Journal EastGroup Properties Inc has started work on the first phase of the Grand West Crossing business park in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The phase includes a 120,600-square-foot industrial building that will have a dual...
Commercial Observer Capodagli Property Co has secured $71 million of construction financing for a 294-unit apartment project in Little Ferry, NJ The two-building property is being built at 110 Bergen Turnpike, about 15 miles northwest of Manhattan...
The Real Deal Safehold Inc has acquired the land beneath the 168-room NoMad hotel at 1170 Broadway in Manhattan for $77 million The New York company bought the land, or fee interest, from Haddad Brands, a clothing manufacturer and distributor Ron...
New York Post Verizon has signed a lease for 143,000 square feet of office space at the Essex Crossing mixed-use development in Manhattan The wireless company will occupy the third, fourth and fifth floor of the building, at 155 Delancey St, whose...