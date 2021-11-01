Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Robbins Property Associates has paid $61 million, or $219,424/unit, for the 278-unit Infinity Westshore apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Tampa company bought the complex from Dinerstein Cos of Houston,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc has paid $2239 million, or $360/sf, for 999 Peachtree St NE, a 621,946-square-foot office building in Atlanta The Atlanta REIT bought the property from Franklin Street...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Essex Property Trust has paid $525 million, or $70943/sf, for Third & Broad, a 74,003-square-foot office property in Seattle The San Mateo, Calif, REIT purchased the property from an entity of Cox Media...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Essex Property Trust has formed a venture with the State of Wisconsin Investment Board that will have a potential capacity of $660 million that will be used to buy apartment properties The venture, Wesco VI...
Decron Properties has paid $12525 million, or $386,574/unit, for the 324-unit Avery on the Green apartment property in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, Ariz The Los Angeles investor bought the 21-year-old property, at 125 South Alma School Road, from...
Atlanta Business Chronicle AIDS Healthcare Foundation has bought its new Atlanta headquarters at 1438 West Peachtree St for $135 million, or about $30693/sf The Los Angeles-based nonprofit acquired the 43,984-square-foot building from Parkside...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Scannell Properties has sold a 236,976-square-foot industrial property in St Petersburg, Fla, for $945 million, or about $39877/sf The buyer was not identified JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal The property sits on...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Lincoln Property Co has bought the 252-unit Lake House apartment property in downtown Orlando, Fla, for $1325 million, or about $525,794/unit The Dallas company acquired the complex, at 295 NE Ivanhoe Blvd,...
Spaxel LLC, a New York property investor led by David Hamamoto, has paid $113 million, or $176,287/unit, for a portfolio of 10 apartment properties with 641 units in East Orange, NJ The company was formed last year by Hamamoto, a long-time...