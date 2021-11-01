Log In or Subscribe to read more
Varde Partners has provided $148 million of financing against the 671-room Town & Country Resort in the Mission Valley area of San Diego The loan, arranged by Berkadia, allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Lowe of Los Angeles and...
The Real Deal American International Group has provided $97 million of construction financing for an 11-story office development at 29 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Edward J Minskoff Equities is constructing the project, details of which have not been...
Dallas Morning News PRP Real Estate Investment Management has proposed building a 315,000-square-foot office building in Plano, Texas, about 23 miles north of Dallas The Washington, DC, developer is constructing the eight-story property as part of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of CenterSquare Investment Management has paid $2455 million, or about $53370/sf, for the 46,000-square-foot HSBC Plaza in Boca Raton, Fla The Plymouth Meeting, Pa, company bought the retail property,...
Urban Catalyst has filed plans to build the Apollo, a 497-unit apartment property in San Jose, Calif The local developer plans to build the 18-story property at 32 Stockton Ave, about a mile from the city’s downtown It will include a swimming...
Austin Business Journal Lincoln Ventures is developing a 49-story residential building at 80 Rainey St in Austin, Texas The local developer, which specializes in the student-housing sector, is expected to start work on the 644-unit project next...
Houston Business Journal EastGroup Properties Inc has started work on the first phase of the Grand West Crossing business park in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The phase includes a 120,600-square-foot industrial building that will have a dual...
Commercial Observer Capodagli Property Co has secured $71 million of construction financing for a 294-unit apartment project in Little Ferry, NJ The two-building property is being built at 110 Bergen Turnpike, about 15 miles northwest of Manhattan...
Dallas Morning News Construction is slated to start next year on a three-building mixed-use project in Highland Park, Texas, about six miles north of Dallas A venture of Trammell Crow Co, MSD Capital and The Retail Connection is developing the...