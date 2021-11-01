Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Nuveen Real Estate and the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global is offering for sale 475 Fifth Ave, a 282,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan CBRE has been hired to market the property, which...
Dallas Morning News PRP Real Estate Investment Management has proposed building a 315,000-square-foot office building in Plano, Texas, about 23 miles north of Dallas The Washington, DC, developer is constructing the eight-story property as part of...
Dallas Morning News RockFarmer Properties has bought the 247-unit Residences at Lake Highlands apartment property in Dallas Nitya Capital sold the two-story property and was represented in the deal by NorthMarq Residences at Lake Highland, at 9857...
Austin Business Journal Lincoln Ventures is developing a 49-story residential building at 80 Rainey St in Austin, Texas The local developer, which specializes in the student-housing sector, is expected to start work on the 644-unit project next...
Houston Business Journal EastGroup Properties Inc has started work on the first phase of the Grand West Crossing business park in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The phase includes a 120,600-square-foot industrial building that will have a dual...
Dallas Morning News Stag Industrial has bought the 202,140-square-foot D/FW North Logistics Center in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas An affiliate of Olympus Ventures sold the industrial property, at 2400 and 2402 Esters Blvd, in a deal...
Dallas Morning News Castle Lanterra Properties has bought Broadstone McKinney, a 255-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The New York investor bought the property from its developer, Alliance Residential The sales price...
Dallas Morning News Construction is slated to start next year on a three-building mixed-use project in Highland Park, Texas, about six miles north of Dallas A venture of Trammell Crow Co, MSD Capital and The Retail Connection is developing the...
San Antonio Business Journal Cohen-Esrey Development plans to start construction soon on Lofts at Creekview, a 301-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the four-story property on 125 acres at 3623 East...