Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal American International Group has provided $97 million of construction financing for an 11-story office development at 29 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Edward J Minskoff Equities is constructing the project, details of which have not been...
Dallas Morning News Cushman & Wakefield is marking for sale the Lincoln Square retail complex in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas ShopCore Properties owns the nearly 500,000-square-foot property, which was built in 1983 and is more than 70...
Dallas Morning News RockFarmer Properties has bought the 247-unit Residences at Lake Highlands apartment property in Dallas Nitya Capital sold the two-story property and was represented in the deal by NorthMarq Residences at Lake Highland, at 9857...
Urban Catalyst has filed plans to build the Apollo, a 497-unit apartment property in San Jose, Calif The local developer plans to build the 18-story property at 32 Stockton Ave, about a mile from the city’s downtown It will include a swimming...
Austin Business Journal Lincoln Ventures is developing a 49-story residential building at 80 Rainey St in Austin, Texas The local developer, which specializes in the student-housing sector, is expected to start work on the 644-unit project next...
Houston Business Journal EastGroup Properties Inc has started work on the first phase of the Grand West Crossing business park in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The phase includes a 120,600-square-foot industrial building that will have a dual...
Commercial Observer Capodagli Property Co has secured $71 million of construction financing for a 294-unit apartment project in Little Ferry, NJ The two-building property is being built at 110 Bergen Turnpike, about 15 miles northwest of Manhattan...
Dallas Morning News Stag Industrial has bought the 202,140-square-foot D/FW North Logistics Center in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas An affiliate of Olympus Ventures sold the industrial property, at 2400 and 2402 Esters Blvd, in a deal...
Dallas Morning News Castle Lanterra Properties has bought Broadstone McKinney, a 255-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The New York investor bought the property from its developer, Alliance Residential The sales price...