Piedmont Pays $223.9Mln for Atlanta's 999 Peachtree St. NE Office Building
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Robbins Property Associates has paid $61 million, or $219,424/unit, for the 278-unit Infinity Westshore apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Tampa company bought the complex from Dinerstein Cos of Houston,...
Triangle Business Journal Ginkgo Residential has bought the Northwoods Townhomes, a 137-unit residential complex in Cary, NC, for $33 million, or about $240,876/unit The Charlotte, NC, real estate investor acquired the property, at 101, 115, 117 and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Essex Property Trust has paid $525 million, or $70943/sf, for Third & Broad, a 74,003-square-foot office property in Seattle The San Mateo, Calif, REIT purchased the property from an entity of Cox Media...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Essex Property Trust has formed a venture with the State of Wisconsin Investment Board that will have a potential capacity of $660 million that will be used to buy apartment properties The venture, Wesco VI...
Decron Properties has paid $12525 million, or $386,574/unit, for the 324-unit Avery on the Green apartment property in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, Ariz The Los Angeles investor bought the 21-year-old property, at 125 South Alma School Road, from...
Atlanta Business Chronicle AIDS Healthcare Foundation has bought its new Atlanta headquarters at 1438 West Peachtree St for $135 million, or about $30693/sf The Los Angeles-based nonprofit acquired the 43,984-square-foot building from Parkside...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Scannell Properties has sold a 236,976-square-foot industrial property in St Petersburg, Fla, for $945 million, or about $39877/sf The buyer was not identified JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal The property sits on...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Lincoln Property Co has bought the 252-unit Lake House apartment property in downtown Orlando, Fla, for $1325 million, or about $525,794/unit The Dallas company acquired the complex, at 295 NE Ivanhoe Blvd,...
Spaxel LLC, a New York property investor led by David Hamamoto, has paid $113 million, or $176,287/unit, for a portfolio of 10 apartment properties with 641 units in East Orange, NJ The company was formed last year by Hamamoto, a long-time...
