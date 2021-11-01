Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Taft Stettinius & Hollister has renewed and expanded its lease at 111 East Wacker Drive, a 1 million-square-foot office property in Chicago The law firm is leasing 105,000 sf through 2034 AmTrust Realty Corp owns...
Bisnow Choice Hotels has signed a lease for 105,000 square feet at 915 Meeting St, a 276,000-sf office development in North Bethesda, Md Federal Realty Investment Trust plans to break ground on the project soon and complete it by the end of 2023...
A venture of Monarch Alternative Capital and HEI Hotels & Resorts has acquired the 214-room Westin Minneapolis Hotel Monarch, of New York, and HEI, of Norwalk, Conn, purchased the property from Carey Watermark Investors Inc, which had acquired...
New York Post Verizon has signed a lease for 143,000 square feet of office space at the Essex Crossing mixed-use development in Manhattan The wireless company will occupy the third, fourth and fifth floor of the building, at 155 Delancey St, whose...
Crain’s Chicago Business Nightingale Properties is paying $132 million, or $27310/sf, for the 483,340-square-foot office property at 200 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago The New York investment firm is buying the 29-story property from a venture...
The office building at 2 North LaSalle St in Chicago is being sold for what's said to be $180 million, or $25405/sf, which should resolve a troubled $1378 million CMBS loan that had been modified twice in recent years The good news is that the...
Fox59com TWG is planning to build Rise on Meridian, a 269-unit apartment property in Indianapolis The local developer is building the six-story property in an opportunity zone at 915 South Meridian St, about one mile south of downtown Indianapolis...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Hempel Real Estate has paid $25 million, or $16129/sf, for the BLOC, a 155,000-square-foot office property in Bloomington, Minn While the seller was not confirmed, an entity of Hudson Advisors had purchased it in...
Puget Sound Business Journal Smart Warehousing LLC has agreed to lease 167,000 square feet of industrial space at SeaPort Logistics Center in Sumner, Wash, about 30 miles south of Seattle The logistics company will take its space at 14475 Stewart...