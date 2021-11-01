Log In or Subscribe to read more
Decron Properties has paid $12525 million, or $386,574/unit, for the 324-unit Avery on the Green apartment property in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, Ariz The Los Angeles investor bought the 21-year-old property, at 125 South Alma School Road, from...
Atlanta Business Chronicle AIDS Healthcare Foundation has bought its new Atlanta headquarters at 1438 West Peachtree St for $135 million, or about $30693/sf The Los Angeles-based nonprofit acquired the 43,984-square-foot building from Parkside...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Scannell Properties has sold a 236,976-square-foot industrial property in St Petersburg, Fla, for $945 million, or about $39877/sf The buyer was not identified JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal The property sits on...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Lincoln Property Co has bought the 252-unit Lake House apartment property in downtown Orlando, Fla, for $1325 million, or about $525,794/unit The Dallas company acquired the complex, at 295 NE Ivanhoe Blvd,...
Dallas Morning News RockFarmer Properties has bought the 247-unit Residences at Lake Highlands apartment property in Dallas Nitya Capital sold the two-story property and was represented in the deal by NorthMarq Residences at Lake Highland, at 9857...
Washington Business Journal Comstock Holdings Co has paid $110 million, or about $418,251/unit, for the 263-unit Upton apartment property in Rockville, Md The Reston, Va, company bought the complex from Duball LLC of Reston, which had developed it...
South Florida Business Journal Northland Investment Corp has sold a portfolio of three apartment properties with a total of 622 apartment units in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $1325 million, or about $213,023/unit The Newton, Mass, company sold the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of CenterSquare Investment Management has paid $2455 million, or about $53370/sf, for the 46,000-square-foot HSBC Plaza in Boca Raton, Fla The Plymouth Meeting, Pa, company bought the retail property,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hercules Living has paid $104 million, or $301,449/unit, for the 345-unit Reserve at Patterson Place apartment property in Durham, NC The Virginia Beach, Va, multifamily specialist bought the property from...