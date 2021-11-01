Log In or Subscribe to read more
JDS Development Group, which is building the 64-story 1 Southside Park mixed-use property in Miami's Brickell neighborhood, is tapping the crowdfunding market to raise nearly $50 million of equity for the proposed $700 million project It recently...
The Real Deal American International Group has provided $97 million of construction financing for an 11-story office development at 29 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Edward J Minskoff Equities is constructing the project, details of which have not been...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of CenterSquare Investment Management has paid $2455 million, or about $53370/sf, for the 46,000-square-foot HSBC Plaza in Boca Raton, Fla The Plymouth Meeting, Pa, company bought the retail property,...
Commercial Observer Capodagli Property Co has secured $71 million of construction financing for a 294-unit apartment project in Little Ferry, NJ The two-building property is being built at 110 Bergen Turnpike, about 15 miles northwest of Manhattan...
PCCP LLC has provided $40 million of senior mortgage financing to facilitate Carmel Partners’ $542 million, or $536,637/unit, purchase of the 101-unit One38 apartment property in downtown San Jose, Calif Carmel is buying the two-year-old...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Aareal Bank has provided $98 million of mortgage financing against the 390-room Hilton Boston Back Bay Hotel The loan, which matures in August 2025, but could be extended for a year, pays a coupon pegged to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Highwoods Properties Inc has sold Crescent Center, a 356,000-square-foot office building in Memphis, Tenn, for $675 million, or $18961/sf An investment group bought the property, which Highwoods...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TerraCap Management LLC has paid $368 million, or $200,000/unit, for the 184-unit Palmetto Place apartment property in Fort Mill, SC, about 17 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC The Naples, Fla, investment...
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc originated 38 loans totaling $47 billion during the third quarter - a quarterly record for the company - taking originations for the last 12 months to $88 billion The mortgage REIT now has a portfolio of 157 loans...