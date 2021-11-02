Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Advisors is starting work soon on the Delta Industrial Park, an 876,587-square-foot industrial project in Charlotte, NC The local company is building the property on Delta Drive, near Exit 14 off Interstate...
Berkadia has originated a $354 million construction loan, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the 135-unit second phase of the Meadow Branch apartment property in Winchester, Va Berkadia four years...
Dallas Morning News Rosewood Property Co is teaming with Champion Partners to develop a 610,622-square-foot industrial building in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The project, which was announced in April, is being built at 601 Distribution...
The Real Deal A venture of Spring Progress Investment Solutions and the Singapore unit of Haitong International Financial Services has taken control of the Oceanwide Center mixed-use project that’s under construction in San Francisco Oceanwide...
JDS Development Group, which is building the 64-story 1 Southside Park mixed-use property in Miami's Brickell neighborhood, is tapping the crowdfunding market to raise nearly $50 million of equity for the proposed $700 million project It recently...
The Real Deal American International Group has provided $97 million of construction financing for an 11-story office development at 29 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Edward J Minskoff Equities is constructing the project, details of which have not been...
Crain’s Chicago Business Taft Stettinius & Hollister has renewed and expanded its lease at 111 East Wacker Drive, a 1 million-square-foot office property in Chicago The law firm is leasing 105,000 sf through 2034 AmTrust Realty Corp owns...
REJournalscom Lithotype has agreed to lease 81,079 square feet of industrial space at 2 Territorial Drive in Bolingbrook, Ill The printing company was represented in the lease by Brown Commercial Group, while the property’s owner, which...
Dallas Morning News PRP Real Estate Investment Management has proposed building a 315,000-square-foot office building in Plano, Texas, about 23 miles north of Dallas The Washington, DC, developer is constructing the eight-story property as part of...