Berkadia has originated a $354 million construction loan, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the 135-unit second phase of the Meadow Branch apartment property in Winchester, Va Berkadia four years...
The Real Deal A venture of Spring Progress Investment Solutions and the Singapore unit of Haitong International Financial Services has taken control of the Oceanwide Center mixed-use project that’s under construction in San Francisco Oceanwide...
JDS Development Group, which is building the 64-story 1 Southside Park mixed-use property in Miami's Brickell neighborhood, is tapping the crowdfunding market to raise nearly $50 million of equity for the proposed $700 million project It recently...
Varde Partners has provided $148 million of financing against the 671-room Town & Country Resort in the Mission Valley area of San Diego The loan, arranged by Berkadia, allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Lowe of Los Angeles and...
The Real Deal American International Group has provided $97 million of construction financing for an 11-story office development at 29 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Edward J Minskoff Equities is constructing the project, details of which have not been...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of CenterSquare Investment Management has paid $2455 million, or about $53370/sf, for the 46,000-square-foot HSBC Plaza in Boca Raton, Fla The Plymouth Meeting, Pa, company bought the retail property,...
Commercial Observer Capodagli Property Co has secured $71 million of construction financing for a 294-unit apartment project in Little Ferry, NJ The two-building property is being built at 110 Bergen Turnpike, about 15 miles northwest of Manhattan...
PCCP LLC has provided $40 million of senior mortgage financing to facilitate Carmel Partners’ $542 million, or $536,637/unit, purchase of the 101-unit One38 apartment property in downtown San Jose, Calif Carmel is buying the two-year-old...
The office building at 2 North LaSalle St in Chicago is being sold for what's said to be $180 million, or $25405/sf, which should resolve a troubled $1378 million CMBS loan that had been modified twice in recent years The good news is that the...