Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Advisors is starting work soon on the Delta Industrial Park, an 876,587-square-foot industrial project in Charlotte, NC The local company is building the property on Delta Drive, near Exit 14 off Interstate...
Dallas Morning News Rosewood Property Co is teaming with Champion Partners to develop a 610,622-square-foot industrial building in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The project, which was announced in April, is being built at 601 Distribution...
Columbus Business First Scannell Properties is planning to build an industrial project with a little more than 2 million square feet at 9905 State Route 104 in Lockbourne, Ohio, about 14 miles south of Columbus, Ohio Plans call for a 12 million-sf...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mortgage lender 3650 REIT has unveiled its CMBS shelf, using it for a $91859 million conduit transaction The deal, 3650 REIT 2 LLC, 2021-PF1, is backed by 35 loans against 42 properties The Miami lender is...
The Real Deal A venture of Spring Progress Investment Solutions and the Singapore unit of Haitong International Financial Services has taken control of the Oceanwide Center mixed-use project that’s under construction in San Francisco Oceanwide...
JDS Development Group, which is building the 64-story 1 Southside Park mixed-use property in Miami's Brickell neighborhood, is tapping the crowdfunding market to raise nearly $50 million of equity for the proposed $700 million project It recently...
Varde Partners has provided $148 million of financing against the 671-room Town & Country Resort in the Mission Valley area of San Diego The loan, arranged by Berkadia, allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Lowe of Los Angeles and...
The Real Deal American International Group has provided $97 million of construction financing for an 11-story office development at 29 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Edward J Minskoff Equities is constructing the project, details of which have not been...
Dallas Morning News PRP Real Estate Investment Management has proposed building a 315,000-square-foot office building in Plano, Texas, about 23 miles north of Dallas The Washington, DC, developer is constructing the eight-story property as part of...