Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media EverWest Advisors has paid $20 million, or $17683/sf, for the 113,100-square-foot industrial property at 800 East Germann Road in Chandler, Ariz, about 25 miles southeast of Phoenix The Denver investor purchased the property from its...
The Real Deal New York University has renewed its lease for 112,697 square feet at 11 West 42nd St, a 943,701-sf office building in Manhattan The lease is for 55 years and spans three floors at the 32-story property The university’s previous...
Crain’s New York Business Microsoft Corp has signed a lease for 150,000 square feet of office space at 122 Fifth Ave, a 300,000-sf office and retail building in Manhattan The Bromley Cos owns the property, which is between West 17th and West...
The Real Deal A venture of Spring Progress Investment Solutions and the Singapore unit of Haitong International Financial Services has taken control of the Oceanwide Center mixed-use project that’s under construction in San Francisco Oceanwide...
Crain’s Chicago Business Taft Stettinius & Hollister has renewed and expanded its lease at 111 East Wacker Drive, a 1 million-square-foot office property in Chicago The law firm is leasing 105,000 sf through 2034 AmTrust Realty Corp owns...
REJournalscom Lithotype has agreed to lease 81,079 square feet of industrial space at 2 Territorial Drive in Bolingbrook, Ill The printing company was represented in the lease by Brown Commercial Group, while the property’s owner, which...
Bisnow Choice Hotels has signed a lease for 105,000 square feet at 915 Meeting St, a 276,000-sf office development in North Bethesda, Md Federal Realty Investment Trust plans to break ground on the project soon and complete it by the end of 2023...
Urban Catalyst has filed plans to build the Apollo, a 497-unit apartment property in San Jose, Calif The local developer plans to build the 18-story property at 32 Stockton Ave, about a mile from the city’s downtown It will include a swimming...
New York Post Verizon has signed a lease for 143,000 square feet of office space at the Essex Crossing mixed-use development in Manhattan The wireless company will occupy the third, fourth and fifth floor of the building, at 155 Delancey St, whose...