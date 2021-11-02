Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Journal Investcorp International Realty Inc has paid $177 million, or about $229,870/unit, for Cantera by Cortland, a 770-unit apartment property in Chamblee, Ga, about 14 miles northeast of Atlanta Cortland, an Atlanta investment...
Charlotte Business Journal Remedy Medical Properties has paid $314 million, or about $43310/sf, for a portfolio of three medical-office buildings in North Carolina The Chicago company bought the properties from The Keith Corp of Charlotte, NC, which...
AZ Big Media EverWest Advisors has paid $20 million, or $17683/sf, for the 113,100-square-foot industrial property at 800 East Germann Road in Chandler, Ariz, about 25 miles southeast of Phoenix The Denver investor purchased the property from its...
A venture of Kennedy Wilson and Goldman Sachs Asset Management has paid $95 million, or $349,264/unit, for Arista Uptown, a 272-unit apartment property in Broomfield, Colo The venture bought the property from Seagate Colorado Partners, which...
San Antonio Business Journal Constellation Group has acquired 120 Ninth Street, a 220-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The Miami company bought the five-story property from an affiliate of SC Bodner Co of Indianapolis The purchase price was not...
Dallas Morning News Fortinet Inc has bought the 90,000-square-foot Stonebrook Office 1 building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Sunnyvale, Calif, tech company acquired the property from an undisclosed seller Colliers International brokered...
The Real Deal A venture of Spring Progress Investment Solutions and the Singapore unit of Haitong International Financial Services has taken control of the Oceanwide Center mixed-use project that’s under construction in San Francisco Oceanwide...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Robbins Property Associates has paid $61 million, or $219,424/unit, for the 278-unit Infinity Westshore apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Tampa company bought the complex from Dinerstein Cos of Houston,...
Triangle Business Journal Ginkgo Residential has bought the Northwoods Townhomes, a 137-unit residential complex in Cary, NC, for $33 million, or about $240,876/unit The Charlotte, NC, real estate investor acquired the property, at 101, 115, 117 and...