The Real Deal New York University has renewed its lease for 112,697 square feet at 11 West 42nd St, a 943,701-sf office building in Manhattan The lease is for 55 years and spans three floors at the 32-story property The university’s previous...
Crain’s New York Business Microsoft Corp has signed a lease for 150,000 square feet of office space at 122 Fifth Ave, a 300,000-sf office and retail building in Manhattan The Bromley Cos owns the property, which is between West 17th and West...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Nuveen Real Estate and the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global is offering for sale 475 Fifth Ave, a 282,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan CBRE has been hired to market the property, which...
The Real Deal American International Group has provided $97 million of construction financing for an 11-story office development at 29 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Edward J Minskoff Equities is constructing the project, details of which have not been...
Dallas Morning News Cushman & Wakefield is marking for sale the Lincoln Square retail complex in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas ShopCore Properties owns the nearly 500,000-square-foot property, which was built in 1983 and is more than 70...
Commercial Observer Capodagli Property Co has secured $71 million of construction financing for a 294-unit apartment project in Little Ferry, NJ The two-building property is being built at 110 Bergen Turnpike, about 15 miles northwest of Manhattan...
The Real Deal Safehold Inc has acquired the land beneath the 168-room NoMad hotel at 1170 Broadway in Manhattan for $77 million The New York company bought the land, or fee interest, from Haddad Brands, a clothing manufacturer and distributor Ron...
New York Post Verizon has signed a lease for 143,000 square feet of office space at the Essex Crossing mixed-use development in Manhattan The wireless company will occupy the third, fourth and fifth floor of the building, at 155 Delancey St, whose...
Real Estate NJ EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $277 million, or $22021/sf, for the 125,790-square-foot industrial building at 650 Randolph Road in Somerset, NJ The Denver company bought the property from Citgen Realty LLC in a deal brokered...