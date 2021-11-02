Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Microsoft Corp has signed a lease for 150,000 square feet of office space at 122 Fifth Ave, a 300,000-sf office and retail building in Manhattan The Bromley Cos owns the property, which is between West 17th and West...
Commercial Observer A venture of Madison Capital and Lubert-Adler Partners is offering for sale the 171,590-square-foot office and retail building at 71 Fifth Ave in Manhattan CBRE has been tapped to market the property, which could sell for as much...
LA Biz HBO has agreed to lease 161,108 square feet of office and soundstage space at The Lot @ Formosa, a film and television production complex in West Hollywood, Calif CBRE brokered the lease for the television network CIM Group owns the property,...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Nuveen Real Estate and the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global is offering for sale 475 Fifth Ave, a 282,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan CBRE has been hired to market the property, which...
The Real Deal American International Group has provided $97 million of construction financing for an 11-story office development at 29 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Edward J Minskoff Equities is constructing the project, details of which have not been...
Crain’s Chicago Business Taft Stettinius & Hollister has renewed and expanded its lease at 111 East Wacker Drive, a 1 million-square-foot office property in Chicago The law firm is leasing 105,000 sf through 2034 AmTrust Realty Corp owns...
REJournalscom Lithotype has agreed to lease 81,079 square feet of industrial space at 2 Territorial Drive in Bolingbrook, Ill The printing company was represented in the lease by Brown Commercial Group, while the property’s owner, which...
Bisnow Choice Hotels has signed a lease for 105,000 square feet at 915 Meeting St, a 276,000-sf office development in North Bethesda, Md Federal Realty Investment Trust plans to break ground on the project soon and complete it by the end of 2023...
Commercial Observer Capodagli Property Co has secured $71 million of construction financing for a 294-unit apartment project in Little Ferry, NJ The two-building property is being built at 110 Bergen Turnpike, about 15 miles northwest of Manhattan...