Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Advisors is starting work soon on the Delta Industrial Park, an 876,587-square-foot industrial project in Charlotte, NC The local company is building the property on Delta Drive, near Exit 14 off Interstate...
Berkadia has originated a $354 million construction loan, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the 135-unit second phase of the Meadow Branch apartment property in Winchester, Va Berkadia four years...
San Antonio Business Journal Constellation Group has acquired 120 Ninth Street, a 220-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The Miami company bought the five-story property from an affiliate of SC Bodner Co of Indianapolis The purchase price was not...
Dallas Morning News Fortinet Inc has bought the 90,000-square-foot Stonebrook Office 1 building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Sunnyvale, Calif, tech company acquired the property from an undisclosed seller Colliers International brokered...
Columbus Business First Scannell Properties is planning to build an industrial project with a little more than 2 million square feet at 9905 State Route 104 in Lockbourne, Ohio, about 14 miles south of Columbus, Ohio Plans call for a 12 million-sf...
The Real Deal A venture of Spring Progress Investment Solutions and the Singapore unit of Haitong International Financial Services has taken control of the Oceanwide Center mixed-use project that’s under construction in San Francisco Oceanwide...
JDS Development Group, which is building the 64-story 1 Southside Park mixed-use property in Miami's Brickell neighborhood, is tapping the crowdfunding market to raise nearly $50 million of equity for the proposed $700 million project It recently...
The Real Deal American International Group has provided $97 million of construction financing for an 11-story office development at 29 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Edward J Minskoff Equities is constructing the project, details of which have not been...
Dallas Morning News PRP Real Estate Investment Management has proposed building a 315,000-square-foot office building in Plano, Texas, about 23 miles north of Dallas The Washington, DC, developer is constructing the eight-story property as part of...