Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Journal Investcorp International Realty Inc has paid $177 million, or about $229,870/unit, for Cantera by Cortland, a 770-unit apartment property in Chamblee, Ga, about 14 miles northeast of Atlanta Cortland, an Atlanta investment...
Charlotte Business Journal Remedy Medical Properties has paid $314 million, or about $43310/sf, for a portfolio of three medical-office buildings in North Carolina The Chicago company bought the properties from The Keith Corp of Charlotte, NC, which...
Berkadia has originated a $354 million construction loan, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the 135-unit second phase of the Meadow Branch apartment property in Winchester, Va Berkadia four years...
Dallas Morning News Rosewood Property Co is teaming with Champion Partners to develop a 610,622-square-foot industrial building in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The project, which was announced in April, is being built at 601 Distribution...
Columbus Business First Scannell Properties is planning to build an industrial project with a little more than 2 million square feet at 9905 State Route 104 in Lockbourne, Ohio, about 14 miles south of Columbus, Ohio Plans call for a 12 million-sf...
The Real Deal A venture of Spring Progress Investment Solutions and the Singapore unit of Haitong International Financial Services has taken control of the Oceanwide Center mixed-use project that’s under construction in San Francisco Oceanwide...
JDS Development Group, which is building the 64-story 1 Southside Park mixed-use property in Miami's Brickell neighborhood, is tapping the crowdfunding market to raise nearly $50 million of equity for the proposed $700 million project It recently...
Triangle Business Journal Ginkgo Residential has bought the Northwoods Townhomes, a 137-unit residential complex in Cary, NC, for $33 million, or about $240,876/unit The Charlotte, NC, real estate investor acquired the property, at 101, 115, 117 and...
The Real Deal American International Group has provided $97 million of construction financing for an 11-story office development at 29 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Edward J Minskoff Equities is constructing the project, details of which have not been...